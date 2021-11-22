VIRAL: Man builds plush replica of Taj Mahal for wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur

While expressing their love to their significant others, people often stick to gifts such as flowers and chocolates, splurging once in a while on an expensive trip overseas, or a lavish piece of clothing. Though there is a wide range of gifts to choose from for your spouse, this man decided to take his gift to another level.

A man from the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh has built a replica of the iconic monument, Taj Mahal, for his wife, as a symbol of his love for her, similar to why Shah Jahan had the beautiful monument built for his wife.

The man who built this beautiful home for his wife is Anand Chokse, who is a resident of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. Chokse always wondered why the Taj Mahal was not built in his hometown, which is where Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz had died, and why it was built in Agra instead.

Creating a standing testament to his love for his wife, Anand Chokse decided to build a luxurious replica of the Taj Mahal in Burhanpur, with the stonework and construction mimicking the iconic monument. The house took a total of three years to build, as per reports.

The replica is a lavish 4-bedroom house, with the arches and the intricate construction work replicating that of the Taj Mahal. The engineer who built the house faced many challenges during the construction to maintain the accuracy and beauty of the original monument.

The house was built after studying the original Taj Mahal closely and seeking help from various artists from Indore and West Bengal for carving the stone inside the place. The house reflects elegance with a 29-feet high dome and Taj Mahal-like towers on the sides.

The flooring of the house has been made from 'Makrana' of Rajasthan while the exquisite furniture of the house was made by artisans from Mumbai. Apart from the four bedrooms, the house also has a library and a meditation room.

Capturing the essence of the original Taj Mahal, the lights inside and outside the house illuminate it in a way similar to the iconic monument at night.