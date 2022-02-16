VIRAL: Man becomes accidental trillionaire after company sends cheque for THIS whopping amount

Banking errors are no joke but are hardly uncommon in today’s world, where most of the transactions are done digitally. But this time, a banking error made by a company led to this man getting a check for a huge amount of money, leaving him stunned!

A man from the United Kingdom was left shocked after he received a compensation cheque from his energy supplier, which amounted to over 2.3 trillion pounds. Yes, you heard that right! The huge amount of money mentioned in the check made the news go viral.

According to a news report by The Guardian, several customers of the power supply company were left without power for three days due to a massive storm in the region, for which they were receiving compensation from the company.

Gareth Hughes from Hebden Bridge, West Yorks, who was a customer of the power supply company, shared the image of the cheque he received as compensation, showing the whopping amount of money mentioned in the cheque, making his tweet go viral.

Thank you for our compensation payment @Northpowergrid for the several days we were without power following #stormarwen Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100% certain you can afford this? #trillionpounds pic.twitter.com/z5MNc2Nxl1 — Gareth Hughes (@gh230277) February 12, 2022

The picture shared by Hughes on Twitter shows a cheque from the power supply company, sending him an amount of £2,324,252,080,110 or Rs 23,49,02,91,00,00,000. Along with the photo, the man also wrote a hilarious tweet for the company.

Hughes tweeted, “Thank you for our compensation payment North Powergrid for the several days we were without power following Storm Arwen Before I bank the cheque, however, are you 100% certain you can afford this?”

The tweet, which was posted on February 12, went insanely viral, with many people jokingly asking Gareth to cash in the cheque, which would make him a trillionaire!

After the tweet got a lot of traction on social media, Northern Powergrid responded to Hughes, saying, “Hi Gareth, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight. thanks, Phil.”

Later, it was discovered that as many as 74 other customers received a cheque for the incorrect amount by the company. The mistake made in the cheques was due to a clerical error, said the company, thanking its customers for being honest.