Viral: Malaysian eatery sells papad as 'Asian nachos' for Rs 510, netizens say 'ghor kalyug'

screengrab

New Delhi: Indians are accustomed to eating papad with nearly every meal served at home. This crunchy paper-thin dish made by frying or dry heating flour is served for free in restaurants throughout the country. But a restaurant in Malaysia is being trolled online for selling the famous Indian snack as 'Asian nachos'. A Twitter user shared a photo of 'Asian Nachos' at the restaurant Snitch by The Thieves, along with a short description and price. While many people couldn't get their heads around the name's twist, others pointed out that it is excessively priced.

Take a look here:

A culinary crime has been committed pic.twitter.com/owYQoILSnk — samantha (@NaanSamantha) January 22, 2023

According to the image, the 'Asian Nachos' cost 27 Malaysian Ringgit, which is about Rs. 510. "A culinary crime has been committed," read the caption posted alongside the photo on Twitter.

This photo was shared on January 22 by Twitter user @@NaanSamantha. Since being shared, it has been liked 9,100 times and has had several reactions from netizens.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Wondering if Mexicans or Indians should feel more offended." A second person wrote, "I wonder if they’ll call “moong ka papad” as black dotted nachos? And I’m pretty satisfied with the ₹2 papad which I get with masala powder. I can’t afford the 27 dollars lol. " "That’s quite funny, calling pappadam as Asian nachos,," said a third. Many others have reacted using laugh emojis on the photo.