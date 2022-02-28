Viral! Little girl appeals for peace amid raging tensions in Ukraine – WATCH video

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has garnered lot of empathy from people all over the world. Many people are praying to end the bloodshed. Recently, a little girl was spotted appealing to stop war.

The little girl’s innocent gesture has taken over the internet as people are now questioning if her appeal can win over Putin’s heart too.

In the now viral video, the girl says, “I want peace on Earth. Not pieces of Earth. We are brothers and sisters. Stop War.”

The video was first shared by an Instagram account – Brittany & Lily with the caption, “We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that are affected”. This cute video has already garnered over 1.5 million views and lots of love from commenters.

Watch viral video:

A user relating to her appeal said, “Russians are praying for everyone, too. Another one commented, “I am from Ukraine, and I am very pleased to see such support from other countries. THANK YOU”.