Viral! Lioness approaches travellers in middle of road - WATCH what happened next

What would you do if you saw a lion in the middle of the road, walking towards you? A similar scenario took place with two people in Gujarat who were left petrified as a lioness approached them, in the middle of the road.

In the video which is going viral on Twitter, a lioness can be seen walking towards the two people who were riding a scooter. As the lioness comes loser to the traveler, one of them can also be heard panicking and chanting some religious scripture. However, lucky for them, the lioness does not approach the travelers but jumps to the adjacent field and disappears into the forest.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India."

Notably, reports state that the incident took place in Gujarat's Gir forest.

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 2,000 likes on it and several retweets. Many users are also wondering why the lioness did not attack the two travelers if she had the chance. One user wrote, "Lucky escape," while another said, "This is just another day in Gujarat. Lions are living coexistingly with humans there. Hope they live harmoniously like this forever."

Another praised the traveler’s patience and wrote, "Brave man and women (pillion rider). It takes a lot of guts to stand still like that, even though the lioness was in no mood to attack, it just want to move away."