Viral: Kerala couple sends wedding invitation to Indian Army with thank-you note | Photo: Instagram/@indianarmy.adgpi

In India, the wedding season has officially begun, and numerous marriage stories are going viral online. Recently, an intriguing wedding tale went viral online after a couple from Kerala invited the Indian army to their wedding ceremony. Instead of calling a large number of guests, the couple chose to express their gratitude to the courageous jawans guarding the nation's border.

The couple's gesture was widely appreciated by online users. A photo of the wedding invitation Rahul and Karthika sent was posted on Instagram by the Indian Army's official account. “We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings,” couple wrote in the heart-warming note.

The invitation was sent out by the Indian Army along with a thank-you note. The viral wedding invitation card, sent by the couple, was shared by Indian army's official Instagram handle with the caption that reads, “'Best Wishes' #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever"

Since the post went viral, it has received over 91,000 likes and more than 280 comments from users. While some people noted how the couple's invitation was a very kind gesture, others emphasised how the Indian Army deserved this kind of appreciation.

READ | Man takes tiger for car drive, viral video angers netizens