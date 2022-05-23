Humanity above all! Karnataka Congress MLA eats food removed from Dalit seer’s mouth, watch viral video

Twitter(@ANI)

Caste discrimination is a well-known problem within the country. Despite the presence of laws that strictly prohibit this inhuman practice, there are many people who blatantly indulge in acts that promote it.

Recently, Karnataka Congress MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan came out to create awareness against caste discrimination and the video has brought in mixed responses across social media platforms.

The video shows the Congress MLA feeding a Dalit seer food and later eating the same food after forcing him to remove it from his mouth.

The MLA later mentioned that he did it to prove that caste and religion do not imply any differences.

The video was taken when Dalit seer Narayana Swamiji attended a function to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi and Eid Milad on May 22. The Congress MLA was delivering an emotional speech after his gesture against caste discrimination left the audiences shocked.

Besides eating the food removed from the mouth of the Dalit seer, the Congress MLA also explained the audience that humanity is above all. He mentioned that humanity is above caste and religion. According to him, true religion is to like like human beings.

After his exemplary act against caste discrimination, the MLA served food to civic workers who attended the function. Later, he took food from a Muslim Moulvi and ate it.

To re-iterate his stance in favour of humanity, the Congress MLA said that caste and religion will never interfere with human bondage and “all of us should live like brothers”.