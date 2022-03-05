Viral ‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar records new song after accident

The peanut seller who went viral on social media for his song – “Kacha Badam” has come up with another entertaining song for his fans. Bhuban Badyakar’s new song is titled “Amar Notun Gari”, which means ‘my new car’.

After garnering huge success post his first song, Badyakar had an unfortunate car accident. He was then admitted to a hospital in his native village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The accident happened when Badyakar was trying to drive his new car. Unable to do it properly, he drove it into a wall and injured his face. Now that he has recovered from injuries, he has released his new song.

Speaking about the accident and its connection with the new song, Badyakar said, "I bought a used car and was trying to drive it. It was met with an incident. I was injured but I'm fine now. So, I decided to record a new song for my new car."

The new song is a description of his accident and explains how God saved him from more serious injuries. The song has already started going viral on social media.

Badyakar, a hard-working but skilled peanut seller from Birbhum, West Bengal, created the ‘Kacha Badam’ song as a marketing tool to promote his business. The viral song led Badyakar to get felicitation by the West Bengal police and an official video on YouTube that features him.