Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia selected for Asian Games 2023 without trials? Wrestlers allege ‘protest’ controversy

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

This engineer quit government job to become aloe vera farmer, made millions as Patanjali’s supplier; net worth is…

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Benefits of putting ghee on the belly button

10 south stars and their highly qualified spouses 

10 Superfoods for good height

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

Vivek Agnihotri introduces new film The Kashmir Files Unreported, promises to show 'vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Japan: Man loses USB stick with entire city's personal data after night out with colleagues

Japan: The memory stick included the names, birth dates, and addresses of all the city`s residents.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

After work, getting a drink or two is common for many working professionals across the world. But over drinking possibly have its consequences.

Such a case has happened in Japan where a man lost a USB memory stick that contained personal data of an entire city following a night out with colleagues, BBC reported.

The USB stick reportedly contained the personal details of nearly half a million people. The unnamed man placed the memory stick in his bag before an evening of drinking in the city of Amagasaki, north-west of Osaka.

He spent several hours drinking in a local restaurant before eventually passing out on the street, local media reported. When he eventually came around, he realised that both his bag and the memory stick were missing.

The man, said to be in his 40s, works for a company tasked with providing benefits to tax-exempt households, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

He had transferred the personal information of the entire city’s residents onto the drive on Tuesday evening before meeting colleagues for a night on the town.

Personal data in USB stick

City officials said the memory stick included the names, birth dates, and addresses of all the city`s residents. It also included more sensitive information, including tax details, bank account numbers and information on families receiving social security.

USB stick was encrypted

City officials said the data contained on the drive is encrypted and locked with a password. They added that there has been no sign that anyone has attempted to access the information so far.

But the embarrassing incident prompted an apology from the officials, with the city`s mayor and other leaders bowing in apology to residents.

"We deeply regret that we have profoundly harmed the public`s trust in the administration of the city," an Amagasaki city official told a press conference.

