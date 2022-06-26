Japan: Man loses USB stick with entire city's personal data after night out with colleagues

Japan: The memory stick included the names, birth dates, and addresses of all the city`s residents.

After work, getting a drink or two is common for many working professionals across the world. But over drinking possibly have its consequences.

Such a case has happened in Japan where a man lost a USB memory stick that contained personal data of an entire city following a night out with colleagues, BBC reported.

The USB stick reportedly contained the personal details of nearly half a million people. The unnamed man placed the memory stick in his bag before an evening of drinking in the city of Amagasaki, north-west of Osaka.

He spent several hours drinking in a local restaurant before eventually passing out on the street, local media reported. When he eventually came around, he realised that both his bag and the memory stick were missing.





The man, said to be in his 40s, works for a company tasked with providing benefits to tax-exempt households, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.He had transferred the personal information of the entire city’s residents onto the drive on Tuesday evening before meeting colleagues for a night on the town.

Personal data in USB stick

City officials said the memory stick included the names, birth dates, and addresses of all the city`s residents. It also included more sensitive information, including tax details, bank account numbers and information on families receiving social security.

USB stick was encrypted

City officials said the data contained on the drive is encrypted and locked with a password. They added that there has been no sign that anyone has attempted to access the information so far.



But the embarrassing incident prompted an apology from the officials, with the city`s mayor and other leaders bowing in apology to residents.



"We deeply regret that we have profoundly harmed the public`s trust in the administration of the city," an Amagasaki city official told a press conference.

