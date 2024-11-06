ItalyComunica sells cans of Lake Como air for USD 11, offering tourists a quirky souvenir from the popular destination.

For many tourists, the closest they can get to taking a piece of their vacation home with them is through a phone full of photos or a suitcase packed with souvenirs. However, ItalyComunica, a communications company, is offering a unique souvenir from Italy’s picturesque Lake Como—cans of fresh air. Priced at USD 11 each, these cans contain 400 millilitres of "100% authentic air" collected directly from Lake Como, a popular tourist destination known for its stunning views and celebrity connections, including movies like Casino Royale and House of Gucci.

The idea of selling bottled air may sound unusual, but it’s part of an effort to cater to the growing number of tourists visiting Lake Como. In 2023, over 5.6 million tourists flocked to the area, and the numbers continue to rise, according to the Lombardy tourism bureau. To tap into this demand, marketing expert Davide Abagnale, who initially created an e-commerce site selling Lake Como posters, developed the canned air concept. He said the goal is to offer a fun, original, and easily transportable souvenir for visitors to take home.

Abagnale explained that the cans of air are meant to be a tangible memory, something tourists can hold onto long after their trip. Once the air is used, the can can even be repurposed as a pen holder. However, not everyone is convinced. Como’s mayor, Alessandro Rapinese, said while he understands the novelty, he would prefer visitors take home more traditional souvenirs, like the region’s famous silk scarves. Nevertheless, Rapinese noted, "If someone wants to take some of their air home, that’s fine as long as they also take beautiful memories of the area."

Interestingly, Lake Como isn't the first Italian destination to sell canned air. Similar products have been sold in other places, such as Naples, where locals have been selling their air for years. This idea has also spread globally, with companies offering bottled air from places like England, Iceland, and Canada. In 2015, a Canadian company saw its sales boom when Chinese tourists began buying cans of Canadian air. Despite the mixed reactions, canned air continues to gain popularity as a quirky souvenir for those seeking something truly unique to remember their travels.