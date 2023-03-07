Search icon
Irrfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig’s photos in burqa go viral, netizens slam Urfi Javed

In the viral pictures, Safa Pathan can be seen carrying a handbag as she appeared in public with Irrfan Pathan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Irrfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig’s photos in burqa go viral, netizens slam Urfi Javed
irrfan Pathan's wife Safa Baig

Former India star Irrfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig Pathan is grabbing headlines after she was spotted in a burqa with Irrfan during a public appearance. Safa Baig Pathan preferred to cover her face and head and her photos are now viral on social media platforms. Irrfan Pathan’s fans are praising Safa for covering her face while appearing in public and donning the burqa.

In the viral pictures, Safa Pathan can be seen carrying a handbag as she appeared in public with Irrfan Pathan. She has covered her face with a mask and has opted for a scarf to cover her head. It is to be noted that scarf is used by many Muslim women across the globe to cover the head.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens are praising Safa Baig Pathan for respecting her culture. “Urfi ko bolo inse kuch seekhe,” wrote a user. “Can someone show this picture to urfi who thinks only nudity is beauty … Now look here with just her eyes she looks gorgeous,” wrote another.

Irrfan Pathan and Safa Baig Pathan, a former model from Saudi Arabia, got married in 2016. Irrfan and Safa are proud parents of two children

