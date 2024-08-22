Twitter
Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

Viral

Viral: Internet stunned over this talent of school kid, WATCH

A video of a child demonstrating his talent has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens awestruck.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Viral: Internet stunned over this talent of school kid, WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
Children are often fond of animals. Some even like to imitate their sounds as well. One such video of a boy from Rajasthan perfectly imitating animal sounds at a school function is going viral on the internet. 

Leaving netizens stunned, the kid is imitating sounds of a puppy, peacock, cuckoo and sheep. People attending the function can be seen enjoying his performance and clapping for the little artist. 

The video was shared on Instagram by a user under the name @newarisir_res, and has received so much admiration from the netizens. 

 

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Chhota Kalakar". 

The kid can be seen demonstrating his talent and garnering praise from everyone. The anchor then took the mic from the kid and lauded him for his talent. 

Meanwhile, this adorable video has crossed over 3.4 million views and the social media users are stunned. 

A user commented, "Real talent". 

"I would like to thank the teacher and salute the kid", another user commented. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
