Two film stars caught the attention of bystanders in Bhubaneswar as they clashed outside the DCP office, a sight much like a movie scene. The heated argument almost turned into a physical altercation. However, police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further. Actually, Odia director Bobby Islam and Manoj Mishra’s intense fight on the street was caught on camera, and the video has garnered major attention on social media.

A video shared by OTV News on X shows Bobby and Manoj abusing each other as police try to separate them as their fight escalates. The tension cropped between the two over a film’s title, as per reports. Manoj objected to a particular word in the upcoming film's title, Randi Pua Ananta. Bobby, on the other hand, accused Manoj of tarnishing the reputation of the Odia industry with his negative comments.

The conflict began when Bobby allegedly used the first word of the movie to refer to Manoj and gave a derogatory twist outside the DCP office, where they came to settle their differences. Bobby accused Manoj of threatening him and director Jyoti Das. He filed an FIR against him, claiming he received death threats and the caller used Manoj’s name. Manoj, on the other hand, filed a counter-FIR against Bobby, alleging that he tried to attack him.

Regarding the matter, the police official explained, "Apparently, the bone of contention is Manoj's opposition to the use of a word in the title of a film that a producer is making. On the other hand, Bobby alleged that Manoj has been casting aspersions on the Odia film industry," he was quoted as saying to TOI. He further stated “Manoj submitted, "I didn’t attack anybody. Bobby even used the word for me at a show. That’s why I lodged a police complaint."