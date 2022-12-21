VIRAL: Inside video of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ lavish birthday party for girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez (Photo - Instagram)

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos hosted a lavish birthday party for his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez a few days ago. Sanchez has now shared a video of the birthday bash on her Instagram and her post has gone viral.

Sanchez, who recently turned 53, captioned the post, "First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreessen (my wonder twin), from the helicopter cake to the poem she wrote, to the most beautiful setting in the world."

The birthday bash was attended by several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kimora Lee Simmons. The birthday cake grabbed everyone’s attention as it featured a helicopter.

Sanchez further added, "It was pure perfection. The room was filled with the most incredible and supportive women, and I am so grateful to call them all friends. Then...my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying. And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart. They truly mean the world to me. I have never felt more loved and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday."

Sanchez posted the video 2 days ago and it has got over 1 lakh views so far. Bezos commented on the video with a heart emoji.

