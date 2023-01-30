Viral: Indigo turns poha into 'fresh salad', gets brutally trolled

Screen Grab

Poha, a famous Indian breakfast dish, is being trolled for being called a salad by IndiGo. So much so that #Poha also started trending online. The airline, on January 28, took to Twitter to share a post about fresh salads that are served onboard. However, the picture in the post was of a bowl of Poha. And no, we are not kidding. The post obviously grabbed a lot of eyeballs online.

IndiGo airlines took to Twitter to share a post about fresh salads that are made and served onboard on the same day. However, the picture of the "salad" was of a bowl of poha with someone squeezing a lemon on top. "Fresh salads. Made today, served today," reads the text in the image.

"Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away," reads the caption of the post.

The post has more than 3.16 lakhs view, 82 likes and 173 quoted tweets.

One Twitter user tweeted, “All ppl from Indore are so healthy as they eat fresh “salad” of Poha with sprinkled vermicelli.”

Another tweeted, “Does your social media team really think twice before posting? Since when Pauha is considered as salad?”

Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo https://t.co/9BuLhqnq2f pic.twitter.com/9QANRafwWl — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2023

Another tweeted, “Muje allowed karo.....dabba bhar ke le ke aaunga aur saaari flights ko khilaaaunga.”

Here are some more reaction:

I still prefer this Pizza to such fresh salad pic.twitter.com/jsomWiOcx9 — Phoenix (@phoenixphic) January 30, 2023

A flat rice salad made with caramelised onion, nuts and cilantro. pic.twitter.com/UUoLgjzm51 January 29, 2023