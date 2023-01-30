Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral: Indigo turns poha into 'fresh salad', gets brutally trolled

IndiGo called poha a "fresh salad" on January 28 and the post went viral on internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Viral: Indigo turns poha into 'fresh salad', gets brutally trolled
Screen Grab

Poha, a famous Indian breakfast dish, is being trolled for being called a salad by IndiGo. So much so that #Poha also started trending online. The airline, on January 28, took to Twitter to share a post about fresh salads that are served onboard. However, the picture in the post was of a bowl of Poha. And no, we are not kidding. The post obviously grabbed a lot of eyeballs online.

IndiGo airlines took to Twitter to share a post about fresh salads that are made and served onboard on the same day. However, the picture of the "salad" was of a bowl of poha with someone squeezing a lemon on top. "Fresh salads. Made today, served today," reads the text in the image.

"Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away," reads the caption of the post.

The post has more than 3.16 lakhs view, 82 likes and 173 quoted tweets. 

One Twitter user tweeted, “All ppl from Indore are so healthy as they eat fresh “salad” of Poha with sprinkled vermicelli.”

Another tweeted, “Does your social media team really think twice before posting? Since when Pauha is considered as salad?”

Another tweeted, “Muje allowed karo.....dabba bhar ke le ke aaunga aur saaari flights ko khilaaaunga.” 

Here are some more reaction: 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Hyundai Ioniq 5, the most expensive Hyundai in India, launched at Auto Expo 2023 by Shah Rukh Khan
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: 1,19,000 cars to be seized from Feb 1; beware if your car number starts with...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.