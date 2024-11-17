VIRAL
The video opens with a Labrador Retriever leisurely strolling into a garden when, without warning, a leopard lunges from the dense foliage.
In a heart-stopping moment captured on CCTV, a leopard ambushed a dog in the garden of a residential property in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The horrifying encounter, which unfolded in broad daylight, ended in a miraculous rescue thanks to the piercing screams of a woman who scared the predator away. The footage, which has since gone viral with over four lakh views, was shared on Instagram by @mountabu_blog, drawing widespread attention to the dramatic incident.
The video opens with a Labrador Retriever leisurely strolling into a garden when, without warning, a leopard lunges from the dense foliage. The big cat clamps its jaws around the dog’s neck in a fierce struggle, trying to overpower it. Despite the leopard’s aggressive hold, the dog valiantly resists, attempting to break free from the predator’s grip.
The intense standoff takes a stunning turn as a woman’s panicked screams echo through the scene. Identified later as Mala Kumari, the homeowner and caretaker of the property, her cries appear to startle the leopard, prompting it to release the dog and retreat. In a surprising twist, the dog briefly chases the fleeing leopard before returning to Kumari, who quickly ushers the injured pet to safety inside the house. The incident reportedly occurred at around 9 am in a residential area that also serves as a paying guest accommodation.
Social media erupted with reactions to the video, with many expressing shock over the attack and relief at the dog’s survival. “This is terrifying. I can’t imagine what the woman must have felt during that attack,” one user commented. Another noted, “The proximity of leopards to residential areas is deeply concerning.” Several praised Kumari’s presence of mind, crediting her screams for saving the dog’s life. Others highlighted the need for better management of human-wildlife conflicts to prevent such incidents in the future
