Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral: IFS officer shares unique wish on Engineer's Day 2022, posts clip of 'amazing engineer from nature'

IFS officer Susanta Nanda took Twitter to wish 'Engineer's Day' and shared a viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Viral: IFS officer shares unique wish on Engineer's Day 2022, posts clip of 'amazing engineer from nature'
Photo: Twitter

On the anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's birth, a day honouring talented engineers working in various industries is being honoured. The celebration of "Engineer's Day" celebrates Visvesvaraya, the Bharat Ratna winner, for his outstanding achievements. He received the Bharat Ratna award in 1955, and Bangalore currently has a renowned museum named after him.

 

 

On this day, people honour the innovative engineers working in many industries and recall the wonderful creations they have made. Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, tweeted her greetings on "Engineer's Day." Nanda, an IFS officer, posted a video of a spider spinning a web. On social media, IFS officer Nanda's post gained a lot of attention. In the viral video, a spider is shown spinning a stunning web in only a few short seconds.

Susanta shared the video with caption that reads. "Happy Engineers Day to all my engineer friends. And here is one of the most amazing engineer from Nature". Since being posted, the post have received almost 12,000 views on the internet. 

READ | WATCH: Man seeking revenge over unpaid dues torches owner's Mercedes, video goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.