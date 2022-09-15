Viral: IFS officer shares unique wish on Engineer's Day 2022, posts clip of 'amazing engineer from nature'

Photo: Twitter

On the anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's birth, a day honouring talented engineers working in various industries is being honoured. The celebration of "Engineer's Day" celebrates Visvesvaraya, the Bharat Ratna winner, for his outstanding achievements. He received the Bharat Ratna award in 1955, and Bangalore currently has a renowned museum named after him.

Happy Engineers Day to all my engineer friends. And here is one of the most amazing engineer from Naturepic.twitter.com/d4z5mrzSTF — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 15, 2022

On this day, people honour the innovative engineers working in many industries and recall the wonderful creations they have made. Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, tweeted her greetings on "Engineer's Day." Nanda, an IFS officer, posted a video of a spider spinning a web. On social media, IFS officer Nanda's post gained a lot of attention. In the viral video, a spider is shown spinning a stunning web in only a few short seconds.

Susanta shared the video with caption that reads. "Happy Engineers Day to all my engineer friends. And here is one of the most amazing engineer from Nature". Since being posted, the post have received almost 12,000 views on the internet.

