Viral: IAS officer shares pic of Vande Bharat Express coach filled with garbage, internet reacts

On social media, a photo of trash lying around on a coach's floor of a Vande Bharat Express train has grabbed everyone's attention. Awanish Sharan, an officer with the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), also posted a photo of the same scene on Twitter, showing a lot of plastic bags, plastic bottles, and used containers lying around on the ground. In the picture, a worker is also seen sweeping the floor while standing on it.

The Indian government's newest addition to public rail transportation is the Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Express, also referred to as Train 18, is an electronic control train run by Indian Railways that travels at a semi-high speed. Since its launch, the train has been in the news—and not always for the right reasons.

The viral photo was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Saturday. Since being posted, the viral tweet has received over 6 lakh views and nearly 10,000 likes on microblogging platform. Over 200 internet users have expressed their reactions after seeing the viral photo.

One wrote, "Development is of no use until we ourselves develop a basic civic sense. Be a responsible citizen!". Another commented, "We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it."

