Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral: IAS officer shares pic of Vande Bharat Express coach filled with garbage, internet reacts

Viral photo shows lot of plastic bags, plastic bottles, and used containers lying around on the coach's floor of a Vande Bharat Express train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Viral: IAS officer shares pic of Vande Bharat Express coach filled with garbage, internet reacts
Viral: IAS officer shares pic of Vande Bharat Express coach filled with garbage, internet reacts

On social media, a photo of trash lying around on a coach's floor of a Vande Bharat Express train has grabbed everyone's attention. Awanish Sharan, an officer with the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), also posted a photo of the same scene on Twitter, showing a lot of plastic bags, plastic bottles, and used containers lying around on the ground. In the picture, a worker is also seen sweeping the floor while standing on it.

The Indian government's newest addition to public rail transportation is the Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Express, also referred to as Train 18, is an electronic control train run by Indian Railways that travels at a semi-high speed. Since its launch, the train has been in the news—and not always for the right reasons.

The viral photo was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Saturday. Since being posted, the viral tweet has received over 6 lakh views and nearly 10,000 likes on microblogging platform. Over 200 internet users have expressed their reactions after seeing the viral photo.

One wrote, "Development is of no use until we ourselves develop a basic civic sense. Be a responsible citizen!". Another commented, "We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it."

 

READ | Dirtiest trains in India: Here are Indian Railways' 10 most unhygienic trains

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 1300 posts, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.