IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi flaunts ‘snow glow’ in her latest post

Recently Mehreen took to her official Instagram account and treated fans with her new stunning pictures in a snow-clad background.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: IAS Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi have been coloring the town red with their love since the day they got married this last year. Dr. Mehreen is very active on the internet and regularly posts photos on Instagram. Whatever she posts goes viral quickly. Recently Mehreen took to her official Instagram account and treated fans with her new stunning pictures in a snow-clad background. 

In her recent Instagram post, Mehreen looks like the epitome of beauty, close to Elsa (dressed in all that blue) from the movie Frozen and the beautiful enjoying snowfall. The lovely lady is dressed for the season in a yellow jacket with matching gloves, and boots. Her happiness looks contagious and she is winning the internet with her beauty. 

Mehreen earlier also flaunted her ‘snow glow’ in her pictures. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi (@dr_mehreen)

For the uninitiated, Dr Qazi is Athar's second wife; he previously married IAS Tina Dabi. Mehreen Qazi is a UK-licensed physician with Board Certification in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Qazi was born in Srinagar, India, on January 20, 1993. Soon after finishing high school, Qazi enrolled at Queen Mary College, University of London, to pursue a PGDIP in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology. Her husband, Athar Aamir Khan, IAS currently stationed in Srinagar, received the second-highest All India ranking in the 2015 UPSC exam. 

