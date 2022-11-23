Viral: IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi flaunts her million-dollar smile as she drops new PICS

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: IAS Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi have been painting the town red with their love ever since they got married this year. Dr. Mehreen is quite active on internet and frequently posts photos on Instagram. Whatever she shares quickly goes viral. Now recently, Mehreen took to her official Instagram handle to share cute pictures leaving the netizens in awe.

In the picture, Mehreen seen sporting a red jacket and denim while wearing a white wintercap. She looks stunning even with minimal jewellery and makeup. The viral post has garnered over 38 thousand likes on the internet and over 384 comments, since being posted.



Previously, she shared a photo of herself with her husband, IAS Athar Aamir Khan. The Instagram post quickly drew a lot of attention and went viral. In the viral photos, IAS Khan can be seen wearing a blue coat, a white shirt, and black pants, while his wife Dr. Mehreen can be seen wearing a stunning blue Kurta and matching "jutti."

Athar Aamir Khan, IAS currently stationed in Srinagar, received the second-highest All India ranking in the 2015 UPSC exam. He first married IAS Tina Dabi, who received an AIR 1 in the 2015 UPSC exam. Later, the two mutually decided to divorce. Tina Dabi, an IAS official who married Pradeep Gawande earlier this year, is currently stationed in Jaisalmer.