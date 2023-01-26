Search icon
'Women vs Men' test leaves netizens stunned: See if you can pass the viral eye exam?

The viral-game has been titled as "quick eye exam" and it claims to blow everyone's mind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

The 'Women vs. Men' test that has gone viral on social media has completely surprised internet users. Raaja Cheyyivesthe, a Twitter user, shared a humorous experience from his stay at the Lemon Tree hotel on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

He posted a picture of what could be considered a game. The game has been titled as "quick eye exam" and it claims to blow everyone's mind. The headline read, "Women vs. Men." The text challenges readers to determine how many paragraphs contain the letter "F." Then it claims that a female brain can detect six Fs, whereas a male brain can only detect three.

After testing the game, online users were astounded, and some were shocked to learn that it actually works. Others remarked that they had the opposite gender's brains.This Twitter post has received over 95,000 views and almost 300 likes since it was published on social media.

The post was shared by a Twitter user that goes by the name ‘Raaja Cheyyivesthe’ along with the caption that reads, “This hotel is getting Wilder everyday! I could still count only 3”.

 

 

One user commented. “I saw the headline and instantly knew it was Lemon Tree. This seems vanilla compared to the misogynic stuff they pass for laughs as wall frames in the men’s restrooms,". Another wrote, “There is nothing as such male or female brain here How Conscious you are reading that sentence as per the challenge is what matters It can be 2 or 4 also if you read it in hurry.”

READ | Viral video: Woman killer dance moves on 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi' song sets internet on fire

 

