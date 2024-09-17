Twitter
Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi CM: Who is she and why AAP chose her for chief minister's post?

Amid Mpox outbreak, new XEC COVID variant on the rise, know its symptoms, impact

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Simran Budharup alleges LalbaghCha Raja management misbehaved with her, mom: 'Bouncer grabbed my...'

Atishi to be next Delhi CM, name proposed by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Viral

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Bacardi-owned Grey Goose vodka recently revealed that more than 556,000 serves of the Honey Deuce cocktail were sold at the US Open tennis tournament this year with sales reaching $12.8 million (more than Rs 100 crore).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..
One of the world's most famous tennis tournaments, the US Open, kicked off on August 25 in New York. More than the tournament itself, what went viral was its signature drink, the Honey Deuce cocktail. For the unversed, the deuce is a term used in tennis when the players are tied at 40-40. 

The Honey Deuce cocktail, enjoyed by many celebrities who attend the tournament, is made with a mix of vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur. The final garnish of this viral drink is three tennis ball-shaped honeydew melons. 

Let us tell you that The Honey Deuce cocktail is priced at a whopping $23 (Rs 1931) per glass and is the favourite cocktail of many attendees. 

The Honey Deuce cocktail was created by restaurateur Nick Moutone who said, "Once social media took hold, people shared photos worldwide, and it took on a life of its own." 

The Honey Deuce cocktail has now become a viral phenomenon around the world. Its souvenir cup features the names of past US Open champions.

Once, even tennis star Serena Williams shared her first reaction on TikTok after trying it. She jokingly said, "Honey, that's not deuce. That's called Honey, ad-in, or Honey Ace. Let's rename it!"

This year, singer Taylor Swift and model and socialite Kendall Jenner were also seen enjoying the Honey Deuce cocktail, the signature drink of the US Open.

Bacardi-owned Grey Goose vodka recently revealed that more than 556,000 serves of the Honey Deuce cocktail were sold at the US Open tennis tournament this year with sales reaching $12.8 million (more than Rs 100 crore).

