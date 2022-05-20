Viral! Hilarious video of monkey climbing on a dog to steal snack packet, see what happens

(Image Source: Instagram@memes.bks/Video grab)

Animal videos often bring smiles on faces of people and go viral in no time. And if it happens to be that of a monkey then you are bound to witness some mischief or the other. Well here we bring you a viral video of a monkey and a dog who have some tricks up their sleeves.

A hilarious video is going viral on Instagram where a monkey is seen using a clever trick to steal food. The video which has now gone viral has been shared on Instagram from the page - memes.bks with the caption, "Who says monkeys and dogs are not good friends?"

This cute video has already received thousands of views and likes. In the video, a monkey is seen taking the help of a street dog to steal a packet of snacks from a roadside shop. This naughty monkey can be seen climbing on the dog's back and then reaching for the packet. However, in the first attempt the monkey falls off the dog but climbs back again to try stealing the snack packet again.

One user wrote, "Teamworks," with laughing emojis. Another user wrote, "After seeing this I remember my friend." Well, if you want to read more funny comments then watch the video here.