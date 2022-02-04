Viral! Gurgaon woman selling homemade food for 25 years wins hearts – WATCH video

There are lots of inspirational women around the globe. Women who juggle between work and family. Women who sacrifice their well-being for others. Women who defeat all odds to make things work.

This woman who has now become an internet favourite has been selling homemade food since 25 years.

She makes fresh homemade food and serve it to people mixed with love and taste.

Her efforts to feed people have made her story viral on the internet. She is being showered with loads of blessings and love on a video shared by food blogger @youtubeswadofficial.

The video shows a lady cooking fresh chicken curries at her home. Thereafter, she packages the food into large containers and takes it to the market. Her hygienic food stall is named – ‘Aunty ki rasoi’.

According to the food blogger, the lady has been into the business since over 25 years now. She works hard for more than 15 hours a day.

Watch the video here:

If you wish to visit this inspiring woman, you can head straight to Huda Market, Gurugram where she sits between 1 to 6 pm.

Netizens have been appreciating the woman ever since the video was uploaded. It has already received more than 141K likes and hundreds of comments. People have viewed the video more than 1.4 million times.

Appreciating her commendable hardwork in the comments section of the video, one user wrote, "Superb Superb Food ! Would always love to eat Such food. Respect for her." Another user commented, "Salute to such people who live their life by doing hard work and do not compromise on shortcuts."

Blessings showered as a user commented, “God bless her, you are a definition of a strong woman”. Another one said, "Literally may god give strength to aunty ji and let her blessed with all happiness and live long. Kudos to the food vlog team”.

Many people who have eaten from her stall said that she cooks delicious foof. Some have even requested others to support small businesses like hers. One user wrote, "Videos like this, supporting small businesses are so worth watching. It spreads the message to support nearby points."

You can also support her and many other small businesses who are working hard to serve others.