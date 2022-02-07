VIRAL: Gulmarg enters 'Guinness World Records' for world's largest igloo restaurant

Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg has entered the 'Guinness Book of World Records' for having the biggest Igloo Cafe - 'Snowglu' in the world that was started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts.

Apparently, Syed Wasim Shah, the owner of a hotel had built a hotel last year too but it wasn't as big as this one. The current restaurant has a height of 38 feet and a diameter is 44 feet.

Shah said that the world's largest igloo was built in Switzerland in 2016 with a height of 33.8 feet and a diameter of 42.4 feet, while the igloo that Shah built is much larger.

The group of hotel stated, "The concept of a snow cafe was new to Kashmir although it has been tested successfully in Finland, Canada, Switzerland and some other countries. When it was built last year, we saw a huge rush of tourists.

They added, "We wanted to serve our guests in a unique way and in very unique accommodation and the idea of doing something dramatic for our guests and patrons has worked as it has attracted a large number of tourists last year. We are hopeful that the same will happen this year as dozens of tourists are coming to just see this igloo this year which will be inaugurated on Friday evening."

According to Shah, creating the igloo restaurant was not an easy task. he said, "The project was completed in two months and took around 1700 working days to complete it." The hotel has used sheep hides to keep the seats warm that are made with ice.

The igloo opened for the public on Friday and the tourist response has been great. As of now, the cafe will remain functional till the end of February.