A wedding in Rajasthan's Karauli district was disrupted when the groom refused to complete the final ritual round after a mysterious phone call.

A wedding ceremony in Rajasthan’s Karauli district turned chaotic on Saturday evening when the groom suddenly refused to complete the final ritual of the marriage. The incident took place in Nadoti tehsil and has left both families and the villagers in shock.

According to reports, the couple had smoothly completed six of the traditional seven pheras (rounds around the sacred fire), which are considered crucial in a Hindu wedding. However, just before the seventh round, the groom reportedly received a phone call. Moments later, he refused to proceed with the final ritual, bringing the entire ceremony to a halt.

The bride’s family, stunned by the groom’s unexpected behaviour, reacted strongly. In the heat of the moment, they allegedly held the groom, his father, and several of his relatives hostage at the wedding venue. The atmosphere became tense, and police were called in to control the situation.

Veer Singh, the officer in charge of Nadoti Police Station, confirmed that statements were taken from both sides. However, neither the bride’s family nor the groom’s family wanted to file a legal complaint. As a result, the matter is not being handled legally but is being discussed at a local level.

Considering the rural setting of the incident, the case is now being taken up by the local panchayat (village council), led by a community elder known as Panch Patel. The panchayat is playing a mediating role to resolve the matter peacefully.

The bride’s family claims they spent around Rs 56 lakh on the wedding preparations. The panchayat is now discussing whether the groom’s side should return the money, especially since the wedding was called off at the last moment.

Villagers say that the groom received a phone call from a girl, and after that, he suddenly decided to walk away from the marriage. The panchayat continues to hold discussions, while police are staying alert to ensure that the situation remains under control.

This unexpected turn of events has left many in the village talking and has raised questions about how such situations should be handled in the future.