Viral: Groom's mother discovers bride is her long-lost daughter, here's what happened next

A woman in China discovered that the bride whom she came to escort was actually her long-lost daughter.

There are many people in this world who truly believe that miracles do happen in real life. What happened in China is no less than a miracle.

In a shocking yet miracle turn of events, a woman in China discovered that the bride whom she came to escort was her long-lost daughter, separated from her 20 years back.

This remarkable event, which occurred in 2021, has gone viral on the internet, leaving many captivated.

As the groom's mother went to the bride's house with the wedding procession, she spotted a distinctive mark on the bride's hand and out of eagerness, she questioned the girl's lineage.

The bride's parents reportedly revealed that they had found her abandoned on the road side and hence adopted her. The groom's mother was left awestruck when she found that the bride was her long-lost daughter. The duo was seen in tears after discovering the truth.

This miraculous reunion of a mother and a daughter has left many spellbound.

However, the wedding went ahead because as per media reports, the groom was also adopted. Luckily, the couple was not entirely related.