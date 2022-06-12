Viral! Gorilla falls down while riding bicycle in hilarious video

Twitter(@IfsSamrat)

Animal videos floating across social media are often amusing and cute. Some of them are hilarious too. Recently, IFS officer Samrat Gowda shared a funny animal video on his Twitter account and netizens are surely enjoying a laughing riot while watching it.

The video shows a fun-loving gorilla riding a bicycle like it’s a regular thing for him. He seems to be enjoying his bike ride until he falls hilariously. The initial few seconds of the video may make you feel like the ape is a pro at bike riding, but his comic fall is enough entertainment.

Along with the gorilla who is spotted riding a bike is another one lying lazy in the sun. It is interesting to see that right after the gorilla falls, he throws the bicycle away with great force. Seems like the gorilla got angry.

This video has already gone viral on Twitter as netizens are cracking up watching the gorilla’s bicycle fun. The animal video has got more than 83,000 views and lots of comments.

Watch the viral video here:

Impressed with the gorilla’s bicycling effort, a Twitter user wanted to provide him with a great cycling infrastructure. He commented, “Let’s provide him with a better cycling infrastructure so that he can also feel happy and enjoy cycling”.

“Caution: while you try to impress someone”, said another.

Another one commented, “He is be like ..Stupid cycle how dare you made me fall...i don't want you anymore”.