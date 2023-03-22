Viral: Girl in black bra-top does sizzling dance to 'Besharam Rang', netizens say 'Deepika se achchi performance' | Photo: Instagram

The largest blockcluster film The movie Pathaan enthralled the audience and amassed a staggering worldwide box office collection of more than Rs 1000 crore. Megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's super-hit film have captivated the audience with their song. One such song, "Besharam Rang," became enormously popular with the general public.

The catchy lyrics have had internet users grooving ever since the song was released. In the past few weeks, numerous videos of girls dancing to Besharam Rang have gone viral on Instagram and other social media sites. Now, a video of a woman dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang while donning a hot and sensual black dress has gone viral on social media.

In the popular video, Instagram user Manisha Sati performs her version of "Besharam Rang" can be seen. The girl can be seen displaying her hot and sexy dance moves to the superhit Bollywood song from the movie "Pathaan" in the trending Instagram video. The girl is sporting a high-slit black skirt with a crop top in black and gold accents.

The viral video has received over 71 lakh views and over 4 lakh likes on social media since it was shared.

