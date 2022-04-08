Viral! Girl gets hair blonde at salon, here's what happens

These days young women have a great desire to look beautiful and youthful. Whether it is home remedies or expensive beauty treatments, they are ready to bear the expenses, invest time and energy and in some cases even take the risks involved. However, not every time the results are in match to the expectations.

Here's the story of a young girl from New York with black hair who wanted to become blonde since long. For this, this student named Leena started saving money. Leena has shared a video of her hair treatment on Tiktok. What is really suprising is that to change her hair colour to golden from black she invested a whopping Rs 40,000 and to her surprise despite investing all her savings her hair actually turned red.

The girl visited a salon near her house and got her hair cut and coloring done. Tears came out of Leena's eyes after seeing the result she got in the end. She could be seen weeping inconsolably in the video. According to Leena, she wanted a blonde look. But after spending all her savings, her hair actually turned red.

Video went viral

In the beginning of the video Leena shares her grief of her hair being black. She then recorded the part of the salon treatment and finally the result. But at the end of the video, she was seen crying loudly. This video of of the girl has been viewed more than nine lakh times so far.

The girl uploaded her video on March 3. However, many people consoled the girl saying that she looked beautiful. One wrote that since his hair was black, it is made red before making it blonde. After two to three sittings, her hair will become blonde. And that there was nothing to cry about it as this is the right process of hair treatment.