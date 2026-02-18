Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

The Galgotias' University's Professor Neha Singh who went viral for allegedly introducing the chinese RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining about it the AI expo and 'Made in India' claims, breaks silence on the ongoing controversy

The Galgotias university has come under fire for potraying 'Chinese' RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit, and were reportedly asked to vacate the Summit. The Galgotias' University's Professor Neha Singh who went viral for allegedly introducing the chinese RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining about it the AI expo and 'Made in India' claims, breaks silence on the ongoing controversy

Here's what prof Neha Singh said

Prof Neha Singh clarified that she did not made any claims over the chinese RoboDog, but her words were misinterpreted. Taling to ANI, Prof Neha said, "We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed."

Watch:

Singh clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at School of Management and not teaching AI. "By one misinterpretation, the internet has gone by storm. It might be that I could not convey well what I wanted to say, or it was misunderstood. I am a faculty member in communications at the School of Management, not in AI. Only you (the media) have heard what the government has said. As far as I know, we are here at the expo. As a university, we are standing tall. The robot was brought here only for projection," Professor Neha Singh told reporters.

"Because of Galgotias, the country's name has been greatly honoured. Sir, I have said before, you should come to our university. We have given the country Paralympians. Galgotias has provided many valuable resources to the country and is contributing everywhere. Galgotias University is a very responsible institution," Neha Singh said to ANI.