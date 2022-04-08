VIRAL: Fossil of dinosaur leg from its ‘last day on Earth’ found by scientists

Dinosaurs, the animal species which used to reside on the Earth much before the human race came along, had gone extinct due to a massive asteroid strike that instantly eliminated the species. Though it is known that dinosaurs walked the Earth, there are many things that we still don’t know about them.

Now, scientists have discovered a piece of the puzzle that can give the world a lot more details about the majestic species that came millions of years before we did. Scientists have come across a remarkable find – a dinosaur leg fossil with its skin still intact!

Now, let us tell you how this fossil is special. It is being assumed that the dinosaur leg is from the exact day when an asteroid struck the planet and killed the entire species! The conditions of the fossil amazed scientists, and will surely help them in advanced research of the incident.

The fossil was part of the remarkable finds discovered in the Tanis fossil site in the US state of North Dakota and is believed to be around 66 million years old. This dates back to the time when an asteroid killed the dinosaurs and the reign of mammals began.

The discovery of this dinosaur leg fossil is extremely significant and is full of possibilities for research, and not just because of its near-pristine conditions. According to BBC reports, the remains are most likely from the very same day that the species went extinct completely.

To this day, very few dinosaur remains have been found dating back to the few thousand years around the asteroid collision. This groundbreaking discovery was first reported by BBC and can lead to many future discoveries about the Mesozoic era of the Earth.

As quoted by BBC, Robert DePalma, a University of Manchester graduate student who leads the Tanis dig, said, “We've got so many details with this site that tells us what happened moment by moment, it's almost like watching it play out in the movies. You look at the rock column, you look at the fossils there, and it brings you back to that day.”