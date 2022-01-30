VIRAL: Fishermen get lucky, catch rare species of fish worth Rs 2 crore

In some crazy news, some fishermen in East Midnapore’s Digha received an imaginable piece of good news on Saturday morning as they set sail to catch a few fish to earn their daily bread.

In a mission to catch a few fish, these fishermen, fortunately, caught 121 specimens of the rare 'Telia Bhola' fish worth over Rs 2 crores. As per the local fishermen, the 'Teliya Bhola', is highly coveted in the export market as the fish’s bladder reportedly yields liver oil of medicinal value.

The trawler owner Manoranjan Khanda said, "This fish cannot usually be caught intentionally. It’s all about luck. Such a haul, as Saturday's, is nearly unimaginable... We are seeing it as some sort of divine compensation for the woefully low hilsa yields over the past couple of years."

These 121 fish were auctioned at the rate of some Rs 6,750 per fish and some Rs 3,500 per fish.

Previously, a few months ago the same species of fish were caught in November off South 24-Parganas’ Gosaba island. A single fish had weighed over 78kg and fetched nearly Rs 50,000 in the market.