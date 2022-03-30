Viral! Fish served as meal comes to life and opens its jaws, WATCH what happened next

Many people are fond of eating fish. Some eat them after cooking and some eat them after frying.

But in some countries, people also eat raw fish as seafood. Several types of fish are served in most hotels abroad. And sometimes, live fish also come on the plate.

A similar video is going viral on social media these days. In the viral video, a fish served on a plate suddenly became alive and opened its mouth. Everyone is surprised to see this video.

The video shows some salad and fish are kept on the plate. And when a person starts to eat them with a wooden chopstick, the fish suddenly got alive and opens its mouth. The fish also tried to grab the chopstick tightly.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on Instagram by a user named - Rashid Alsuwaidi. The video is getting viral and people are also liking it. So far, the 12-second video has got over 96,000 views. Have you ever heard of such an incident? Tell us in the comment.

