Viral: Final year medical student performs delivery on moving train; netizens applaud

A 28-year-old woman and her husband were travelling in the train when she went into labour in the middle of the journey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@GITAMUniversity

Doctors are often regarded as gods for saving lives. A 23-year-old GITAM medical college final-year student is gaining popularity on social media after she helped in a woman's delivery of a baby girl earlier this week while travelling on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Express. Although the newborn girl was delivered prematurely, both she and her 28-year-old mother, Srikakulam, are recovering well.

 

 

A 28-year-old woman and her husband were travelling in the train when she went into labour in the middle of the journey. The pregnant woman's husband contacted Swathi K Reddy, who was taking the same train from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam. According to Swathi, the mother successfully delivered a baby at 5:35 am with the assistance of two other women in the compartment and the on-duty cops.

Swathi Reddy, who hails from the Andhra Pradesh region of Guntur, is a student at GIMSR and is completing her MBBS training (Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences). Reddy revealed the incident occurred in the third AC bogie she was riding in when she spoke to TOI. "Because this was my first delivery that I carried out on my own, I was quite anxious and also terrified. I had previously helped lecturers in the hospital. I was initially concerned and terrified since the placenta had been in there for 45 minutes. "When the baby was delivered, I was relieved," she said.

Grateful parents gave their newborn baby girl her name after the woman who delivered the baby successfully. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Professor VC Medical Sciences at GITAM Deemed University, posted about Reddy on Twitter, bringing attention to her kind deed.

On social media, the medical college also praised Reddy. The College wrote in its Twitter post, "We are overwhelmed with pride as our GIMSR student Swathi Reddy whose courage and presence of mind in a moving train ensured a beautiful, healthy baby girl was born without any complications."

 

 

