An employee accidentally said “I love you” to a client during a call, but the client’s kind response turned the awkward moment into a heartwarming viral story.

An employee recently shared a funny but heartwarming incident that happened during a work call, and it’s now going viral on Reddit for all the right reasons. While ending a conversation with a client, the employee accidentally said, “I love you” instead of a regular goodbye. What could have been a super embarrassing moment turned out to be one of the sweetest exchanges—and it left thousands of people smiling.

The story was posted on Reddit’s MadeMeSmile subreddit, where people usually share feel-good content. Along with the story, the employee also shared a screenshot of an email they later received from the client. Instead of getting awkward or annoyed, the client responded in the most understanding and kind way possible.

In the email, the client wrote, “It speaks volumes that you can say those words so instinctively, without hesitation. I am glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that.” This gentle message not only helped the employee feel less embarrassed but also touched the hearts of everyone who read it.

The post quickly went viral, collecting over 111,000 likes and loads of positive comments. Reddit users appreciated the client’s emotional intelligence and praised how beautifully they handled the situation. One user wrote, “This was beautifully said. And he’s right. For many people, saying ‘I love you’ doesn’t come naturally. All of us should be so fortunate.”

Many others joined in to share their own similar experiences—especially people who work from home. One comment said, “This happens more often when your spouse or kids are nearby. It’s easy to get your wires crossed. But most people just laugh it off. I work in IT and it’s almost like a rite of passage.”

This small mistake turned into a powerful reminder: a little kindness can go a long way. And in a fast-paced world, these small moments of human connection can mean everything. Sometimes, the words we say by accident can end up showing just how much love we carry in our hearts.