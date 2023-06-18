Search icon
Viral: Eat 12 kg samosa in 30 mins and win Rs 71,000 in UP's Meerut

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Representational Image

How would you celebrate your birthday by cutting a 12-kilogram giant samosa? Or eat the deep-fried snack in 30 minutes to win Rs 71,000.

Shubham Kaushal, the third-generation owner of Lalkurti-based Kaushal Sweets here, says he wanted to do "something different" to bring the samosa into the spotlight.

The idea struck him to create a 'Bahubali' samosa that will weigh 12 kilograms.

Kaushal said people order 'Bahubali' samosas and prefer to cut it on their birthdays, instead of the traditional cake.

He said there is also a challenge to win Rs 71,000 to finish eating the samosa, stuffed with by potatoes, peas, spices, paneer and dry fruits, in 30 minutes.

It takes around six hours for chefs at Kaushal's shop to prepare the giant samosa.

The shop owner said it takes over 90 minutes alone and the efforts of three cooks just to fry the samosa in the pan.

Of the 12-kilogram samosa, around seven kg is the savoury packed inside the pastry cone.

"Our Bahubali samosa has also caught the attention of social media influencers and food bloggers who frequent the shop. We also get queries from locals as well as people living in other parts of the country," Kaushal said.

He said the shop takes only advance orders for the samosa.

"I wanted to do something different to bring samosas into the spotlight. We decided to make 'Bahubali' samosas. First, we started by making four-kg samosas and then eight-kg samosas. Both of which turned out to be popular. After this, we prepared a 12-kg samosa," Kaushal said.

A 12-kg samosa costs around Rs 1,500.

Kaushal said he has received around 40-50 orders so far for 'Bahubali' samosas.

He claimed that the samosa is the largest in the country.

The western UP district, Meerut, is popular for sweets like 'revri' and 'gajak'.

