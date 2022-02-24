Viral! Dutch singer recreates songs from Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa’ – WATCH video

Headlines

Canada 'very permissive' towards terrorists, extremist: EAM Jaishankar slams Trudeau govt

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

Bollywood actors who started career as child artistes

7 life lessons from Michael Gambon's Professor Dumbledore in Harry Potter films

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral! Dutch singer recreates songs from Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa’ – WATCH video

The love for music extends beyond all geographical boundaries and language barriers. Indian songs and their recreations have become quite popular across the globe. Recently a Dutch singer tried to recreate songs from the movie – ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The love for music extends beyond all geographical boundaries and language barriers. Indian songs and their recreations have become quite popular across the globe. Recently a Dutch singer tried to recreate songs from the movie – ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Adding her own uniqueness to the song, this Dutch woman Emma Heesters has recreated Indian songs by adding her own English lyrics to them.

Heester’s melodious voice is loved by many people on social media. With her latest performance on the song ‘Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava’, she has swoon over more than a million hearts.

The latest video has crossed more than 1.5 million views. The caption of the video reads, “Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava • this was the most requested song of this week! comment which one you wanna see next”.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, she posted a video while singing the Srivalli song. This one has garnered more than 9.5 million views on the internet. Many commenters referred to her as their favourite singer.

What are your views about her melodious recreations?

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Women's Reservation Bill gets President's Murmu assent, becomes law

Meet DU grad who cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt, bagged AIR 35

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures podium finish for India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE