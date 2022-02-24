Viral! Dutch singer recreates songs from Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa’ – WATCH video

The love for music extends beyond all geographical boundaries and language barriers. Indian songs and their recreations have become quite popular across the globe. Recently a Dutch singer tried to recreate songs from the movie – ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Adding her own uniqueness to the song, this Dutch woman Emma Heesters has recreated Indian songs by adding her own English lyrics to them.

Heester’s melodious voice is loved by many people on social media. With her latest performance on the song ‘Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava’, she has swoon over more than a million hearts.

The latest video has crossed more than 1.5 million views. The caption of the video reads, “Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava • this was the most requested song of this week! comment which one you wanna see next”.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, she posted a video while singing the Srivalli song. This one has garnered more than 9.5 million views on the internet. Many commenters referred to her as their favourite singer.

What are your views about her melodious recreations?