Viral dog who is highly skilled at playing volleyball is baffling netizens - WATCH

Animal videos are all the rage on the internet nowadays. From monkeys to lions, social media is full of viral videos where our animal friends are doing outrageously cool stuff, actions we thought were restricted to humans. Now, a new ‘super dog’ has recently been going viral on social media. This one is an outstanding ball player.

In a video that has earned thousands of views and likes on Instagram, the dog can be seen playing the outdoor sport with three humans. While two humans form one team on the far side of the net, the dog and another human form the other team on the nearer side. The dog is seen completely in sync with the fellow volleyball player in the video and gives almost perfect bumps to its teammate, even coming close to turning them into assists. The volley goes on for quite a while, giving netizens several moments to catch the canine in action. Watch the video below:

Netizens expressed their astonishment in the comments. One user commented, “OMG, I need this dog.” Another wrote, “best setter ever”.

The dog is named Kiara and has an Instagram profile by the name ‘kiarathevolleydog’. It is a 50% Black Labrador and 50% Flat Coat Retriever, and 100% loves volleyball, as per the profile bio. Several videos of her playing volleyball have been well liked by people on social media.