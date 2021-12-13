VIRAL: Did you know that beer in Japan is made from this insect?

There is no dearth of good things to eat on this planet - be it fruits, vegetables or even meat (chicken, beef, seafood) but there are countries like China and other South Asian countries that also eat insects, flies, etc as a part of their meals which seems a little of the charts for many of us but it is a part of their culture.

Now, if you thought eating insects was wild, wait till you read about a beer that is made with cockroaches. Yes, cockroach beer, which is made in Japan.

The thought of cockroach beer might have given you a shiver down your spine but people in Japan drink it with great enthusiasm. The drink in the country is called 'Insect Sour' or 'Konchu Sour'.

Its made of cockroaches found in freshwater that feed off other insects and fish found in the water. Once they are caught, they are boiled in hot water and kept for three to four days. Later, the juice of the cockroach is taken out and converted into a drink.

According to the report of the Daily Star, the male Taiwanese cockroach is considered very tasty in Japan. It is described as fruity, which is compared to a good quality prawn. These insects are also eaten boiled or used as a seasoning for soups and stews.

The cost of each bottle of beer is around Rs 450. This beer is distilled in Japan by a traditional method known as 'kabutokama', which has been used since the early 20th century.