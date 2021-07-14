Viral: Dhar city Magistrate and Army Major marry in simple ceremony spending just Rs 500, set example

We all have seen and known about rich-Indian weddings. Even the middle class goes out of the way to spent for a lavish wedding. However, a couple from Madhya Pradesh has set an example for the Indian society which loves to show extravagance in marriage ceremonies.

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district a city Magistrate named Shivangi Joshi and Army Major Aniket Chaturvedi got married in a simple ceremony, spending just Rs 500. On this auspicious occasion, there were only 5-10 people present from both families and no guests were invited. Wedding pictures have now surfaced, and it has become the talk of the town.

The bride Shivangi Joshi is the city magistrate of Dhar while the groom Aniket Chaturvedi is a Major in the Indian Army, who is currently posted in Ladakh. Both of them hail from Bhopal.

Also read Groom breaks down in tears after seeing his bride, WATCH viral video here

Only garlands and sweets were arranged for this wedding. Both reached the court in their car on time. The registration for marriage was done here. Then in the presence of relatives, both of them garlanded each other in the court.

Once the rituals were completed, the bride and groom happily left the court. The officials present there also blessed both of them during the wedding.

City Magistrate Shivangi Joshi is originally from Bhopal. Shivangi's marriage was fixed two years ago to Major Aniket Chaturvedi in the army. Due to the pandemic, the marriage of both of them got postponed.

Major Aniket Chaturvedi is currently posted in Ladakh. At the same time, Shivangi's posting is in the Dhar district. Shivangi was continuously doing duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this, the date of marriage was getting postponed.

Talking to the media, Shivangi said that the pandemic is not yet over and people should follow the COVID-19 rules. "Don't spend extravagantly at weddings, that's why we got married like this," Shivangi said.