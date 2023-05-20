Search icon
Viral: Desi mom tries Subway sandwich with achaar, internet reacts

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Viral: Desi mom tries Subway sandwich with achaar, internet reacts
screengrab

New Delhi: Whatever you eat, serving it with a dip or relish instantly improves the experience. Some people enjoy ketchup with their meals, while others choose mustard sauce. Some people prefer spicy chilli sauce, while others prefer mayonnaise. Achaar is a garnish or side dish that no one can resist. The modest Indian pickle complements almost any food with which it is served. Now a Twitter user recently uploaded a photo of her mother eating a Subway sandwich with nothing but achaar. Yes, you read that correctly. Before eating, her mother can be seen dipping the sandwich in the spicy achaar.

The viral picture was shared on Twitter by a user named Hets. "Got my mom a sub and she's eating it with achaar. Peak Indian mom behaviour," the girl captioned the post on Twitter.

This post was first posted only a few days ago. It has been watched over two lakh times since it was shared, and the number is constantly growing. 

Surprisingly, internet users considered the pairing of Subway sandwich and pickle to be pretty hilarious and not at all strange. 

Consider the following comments:
"Subway should introduce achari sub," one person suggested. "When 'they' bring out the aachaar - it's the politest way of saying 'Kitna beswaaaad hai,'" said another. "My mum will remove the salad and stuff and then eat the plain bun," said a third. "Somehow, I find it cute" a fourth said.

Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
