VIRAL: Desi bride-to-be dances to Kaise Main Kahoon, wows netizens with graceful moves

As the wedding season in India is upon us, elaborate celebrations and big fat marriage functions are currently taking place in every locality. With the wedding season come the intricate and traditional festivities, with the families and couples putting their own twists in them.

Choreographed dances and performances on wedding functions have become a trend in today’s celebrations, with new viral videos of brides and grooms grooving on their special day surfacing on social media every day.

In another such video, a desi bride-to-be can be seen swerving to the popular song Kaise Main Kahoon at a wedding function. The video clip was uploaded by the bride on Instagram over two weeks ago and has since gone viral on the internet.

Shivani Bafna, the desi bride in the video, can be seen dancing with grace and poise to the song Kaise Main Kahoon by singer Kailash Kher. Her dance moves remain upbeat and energetic throughout the video, as she grooves along with a beaming smile on her face.

Shivani wore a beautiful lavender lehenga with a tie-dye finish and a purple embellished choli. Her dupatta was pinned to the side, making her moves more prominent. She wore silver jewelry and heavy earrings, complimenting her look during her wedding festivities.

The video was uploaded on Instagram along with the caption, “Will I find a way to dance at every function???? The answer is yes.” Her video to the upbeat Kailash Kher song went viral and has over 6 lakh views till now, and over 41 thousand likes.

The netizens on Instagram loved Shivani’s dance video and showered her with praises in the comment section. One user said, “Absolutely love your look! You look beautiful!” while another user said, “Such a treat to watch you. Keep going with this tradition.”