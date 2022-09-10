Remain 'Apple' of your parents' eyes: Delhi Police gets in on iPhone 14 buzz with viral road safety post

Photo: Facebook

Recently, the Delhi Traffic Police posted a message on their social media accounts to raise awareness of driving safety. The post was shared following the release of Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 14. Three phone lenses were displayed in the post as three traffic lights, each of which was indicating something.

The first lens is colored in red and signifies "iWait," the second is yellow light and indicates "iSee," and the third is light in green and means "iGo." As Apple unveiled its newest technological advancement, Delhi traffic police shared hilarious remarks and wrote, “Don’t launch yourself before it is time”.

READ | Who will inherit collection of tiaras and crowns of Queen Elizabeth II?

The post was shared on Facebook by official account of Delhi Traffic Police with caption that reads, “Follow traffic rules and stick to #RoadSafety to remain the 'Apple' of your parents' eyes forever!”. Since being shared, the post has received over 13,00 likes and reactions from internet users.

Many internet users applauded them for their innovative approach to conveying an important message. One user wrote, “Delhi police is very creative”. Another made funny remark and commented, “I thought this is a slogan for the newly launched Iphone”

READ | 28-year-old woman claims she was arrested at Las Vegas Airport for being 'too good looking'