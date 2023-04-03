Viral Delhi Metro girl says 'it's my freedom in what I want to wear' (photo: Twitter)

A girl in the Delhi Metro grabbed the attention of social media due to her choice of outfit. She was dressed in a DIY bralette which she paired with a skirt. Soon after videos and pictures of the girl went viral on the internet, netizens got curious to know who she was. Now, the girl has finally been identified. She is Rhythm Chanana.

Speaking to India Today about the story behind her attire and how she deals with the cross gaze of society, she said, "It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don’t care what people have to say."

As some people said that the girl was imitating Uorfi Javed’s style, on this, she said, "I am not inspired by Uorfi Javed. I didn’t even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story.”

No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

