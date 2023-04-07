Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana's sizzling dance to Raat Ka Nasha raises mercury level, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Rhythm Chanana, a Delhi girl, hit the internet by storm after she decided to ride the metro in a bralette and a miniskirt. As her video was shared on the internet, it quickly went viral, and she was instantly all over the headlines. The 19-year-old has gained a lot of attention, and people are eager to know more about her. Rhythm's Instagram feed features a number of reels that showcase her daring wardrobe choices. Now one such clip of Rhythm is going crazing viral on social media. The clip features the 19-year-old grooving to Kareena Kapoor's Raat Ka Nasha and it has delighted netizens.

The viral video shows Rhythm dancing to a catchy song while wearing sexy attire. She looks stunning in her daring outfit, and her killer dancing will certainly make you smile and brighten your Friday! She even nailed the hook step of the popular song.

The clip had over 245,000 views after it was put online. Netizens were impressed by Saheli's performance and called her the best. Here are a few reactions from netizens:

One Instagram user said, "Very nice song, lovely expression miss." "Extremely absolutely adorable, wonderful performance," says another. "Terrific and brilliant," a third commenter comments. "She set the bar really high...no matter how many times I watch this, I'm loving it every time...you guys are awesome... killed it," wrote a fourth user.

Rhythm Chanana and Uorfi Javed

Rhythm Chanana, who is now breaking the internet after her video from Delhi went viral, opened up about her comparison with Uorfi Javed during an interview with Telly Talk India. "I want to clarify that on the internet, there are some articles claiming that I learned about Uorfi in the last few days," she remarked. She continued "No, I've known about her for a few months. When the maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, Uorfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha.In December 2022, I began publishing my movies to Instagram, and people began to comment that I was imitating Uorfi Javed. After that, I began looking through her profile. In December, I revived my Instagram account."Sharing her thoughts on Uorfi Javed, she claimed that she admires her and that the entire country does, but she is not trying to imitate her and admitted, "I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her."

Rhythm Chanana is also enrolled in an acting programme and believes she is on her path to being a successful model.