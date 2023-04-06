Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana now dances to 'Meri Jaan' in new video, netizens go crazy

screengrab

New Delhi: The video of a girl donning very bold clothes and traveling in Delhi Metro caused quite a stir on the internet. People around her were taken aback when they saw her donning a bikini-like outfit. The Delhi Metro even responded to the uproar by reminding people of the laws and regulations. The viral Delhi Metro girl was later identified as Rhythm Chanana and she is an avid social media user. Rhythm has now taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a clip of herself grooving to Alia's Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi movie.

The viral video shows a Rhythm dancing to peppy track while donning a hot bikini. She looks very stunning in her bold attire, and her killer dance will undoubtedly put a grin on your face and lighten up your Thursday!

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 26,000 views. Netizens were simply impressed by Rhythm ’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of compliments.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral video:

"Wow what a dance, you are a rockstar," one user commented. "More hot than mercury "another person stated. "This is so impressive!" exclaimed a third. "From here, I was hooting for her," a fourth user wrote in the comment section.