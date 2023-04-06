Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana now dances to 'Meri Jaan' in new video, netizens go crazy

Rhythm has now taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a clip of herself grooving to Alia's Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana now dances to 'Meri Jaan' in new video, netizens go crazy
screengrab

New Delhi: The video of a girl donning very bold clothes and traveling in Delhi Metro caused quite a stir on the internet. People around her were taken aback when they saw her donning a bikini-like outfit. The Delhi Metro even responded to the uproar by reminding people of the laws and regulations. The viral Delhi Metro girl was later identified as Rhythm Chanana and she is an avid social media user. Rhythm has now taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a clip of herself grooving to Alia's Bhatt's Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi movie. 

The viral video shows a Rhythm dancing to peppy track while donning a hot bikini. She looks very stunning in her bold attire, and her killer dance will undoubtedly put a grin on your face and lighten up your Thursday!

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 26,000 views. Netizens were simply impressed by Rhythm ’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of compliments.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral video:

"Wow what a dance, you are a rockstar," one user commented. "More hot than mercury "another person stated. "This is so impressive!" exclaimed a third. "From here, I was hooting for her," a fourth user wrote in the comment section.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
5 automakers to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.