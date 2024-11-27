Rishabh Kaushik, a visual effects artist, received a message from the food delivery service that stated: "Akansha is on leave. So today, I'm asking you to order lunch. - Shefali, marketing team."

Zomato is known for its quirky and hilarious notifications, however, this time a witty reply from a Delhi man to the food delivery giant's notification has gone viral online. Rishabh Kaushik, a visual effects artist, received a message from the food delivery service that stated: "Akansha is on leave. So today, I'm asking you to order lunch. - Shefali, marketing team." His humorous response has captured the attention of many on the internet.

Instead of merely acknowledging the notification, Rishabh Kaushik, took to the X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screenshot and wrote, “Hello @zomato, can you please tell Shefali that I'm on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn't have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together.”

However, Zomato, renowned for its quirky marketing tactics, has not yet reacted to Kaushik's amusing suggestion, but netizens has enthusiastically joined in on the fun.

Hello @zomato, can you please tell Shefali that I’m on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn’t have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together. pic.twitter.com/XLXioWtydz — Rishabh Kaushik (@RishabhKaushikk) November 25, 2024

The now-viral post has gained over 80,000 views, hundred of likes and reshares on X.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, “Since Shefali is urging so much, can you ask Shefali to pay for the lunch. Thanks.” Another said, “I got same notification and funnily do have a girl named Akansha in the project making this even more interesting.”

Someone joked, “New matrimony site.” A user also wrote, “Smooth Kaushik Sahab, smooth.'

Meanwhile, Zomato recently was in headlines for a job listing for a Chief of Staff position that required the chosen candidate to donate Rs 20 lakh to Feeding India, the company’s non-profit initiative, and to forgo a salary in the first year. These unconventional terms led to significant backlash online, with many accusing CEO Deepinder Goyal of taking advantage of potential candidates.