Viral: Daughter gets her 50-year-old mother remarried, heartwarming story wins hearts online

New Delhi: Weddings are special, but it becomes a once-in-a-lifetime experience when your adult daughter is right beside you, assisting you through all the rituals. Yes, we are talking about a story of a daughter namely Deb Arti Chakravorty, from Shillong city of Meghalaya who is getting her 50-year-old mother, Moushumi Chakravorty, remarried. Moushmi married Swapan, a West Bengal resident, in March of this year. Deb Arti Ria was two years old when her father, a doctor, died suddenly of a brain haemorrhage. Moushumi was only 25 years old at the time and worked as a teacher. She then relocated to her mother's house.

Deb Arti now works as a freelance talent manager in Mumbai. In a conversation with AajTak, she expressed her feelings about remarrying her 50-year-old mother. The daughter revealed that whenever she discussed remarriage with her mother, she refused, saying, "What will happen to you if I get married?"

Deb Arti went on to say, "It took a long time to persuade my mother to remarry. I asked her to first make friends with someone. I initially asked her to talk to him as if they were friends. After that, I told her that since you'd become friends, you could also be life partners."

Deb Arti even posted a video on Instagram about her mom's wedding preparations. The mother-daughter duo can be seen doing wedding shopping, unwrapping gifts, getting mehndi, and much more in the sweet video. Chakravorty even included a glimpse of the wedding and some photos.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has gone viral, and people have taken to the comments section to share their heartwarming reactions.

“Some relationship made in heaven, like this ☺️ god bless u all,” wrote a user. “Thats really awesome wish them all the best for the rest of their lives. n thank you for spreading love,” expressed another. “So beautiful!,” commented a third. “God bless you,” posted a fourth.