VIRAL: Customer denied entry into SBI for this bizarre reason - Know here

Not only did the staff of SBI deny the customer entry but also argued with him for this reason

We have heard of apparel etiquettes for entering hotels and restaurants, but have you ever heard of one for entering an ATM? There has never been a dress code prescribed to enter a bank or an ATM by the bank authorities or the society.

In a shocking turn of events, a man was denied entry in an SBI ATM because he was not wearing the right kind of clothes.

Ashish, the man who was denied entry narrated the entire incident on Reddit. He explained how he had a SBI account when he was in college and used it for two years after which the account has been dormant for seven years. Apparently, Ashish's refund for ITR was somehow credited to his SBI account despite him not adding it so he decided to close the account to avoid further confusion. He wrote, "I went to the branch today to get this done, as soon as I entered one of the peons at the branch asked me to come back wearing "full pants" as wearing shorts is against customer decorum. I asked him, where it is written, he said ‘we expect customers to follow basic decency."

He further added, "I asked him to share with me any official rule or circular and I will go back, this time in a bit louder voice. Another clerk interjected, ‘You go to the office wearing shorts too?’ I said, ‘this is your office, not mine, show me a dress code for customers and I will go and change.’ ‘Aisi cheezon ka circular nahi hota."

As Ashish further narrated the story, he wrote, "After a few moments of silence, a female clerk shouted ‘Yaha do female staff hai, aapko sharam nahi aati half pant pehen ke aa gaye aap.’ I retorted, ‘aapko sharam nahi aati, bank mein aaye customer ke kapdo par nazar rakhte hue? Apna kaam karo na aap’."

After this also the staff did not shut up, in fact, they replied to him saying, "Aise logo ke muh lagna bekar hai, ab yahi kal nanga bhi ayega aur ladai karega." After all this, Ashish left the bank but it definitely left him angry.

He later posted about the incident on Twitter as well tagging the State Bank of India.

This is his tweet:

Hey @TheOfficialSBI went to one of your branch today wearing shorts, was told that I need to come back wearing full pants as the branch expects customers to "maintain decency"



Is there some sort of an official policy on what a customer can wear and cannot wear? — Ashish (@ajzone008) November 16, 2021

He got several reactions on Twitter regarding the incident, Many asked him to sue the bank and many also criticised the bank staff for having a point of view even in the 21st century.